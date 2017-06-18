Man sentenced to 72 years for killing grandfather in US

A man in the US was sentenced to 72 years in prison for beating his 84-year-old grandfather to death during an argument over what to have for dinner. Arapahoe District Judge Phillip Douglass on Friday sentenced Jason Vanbommel, 34, to 72 years in the Department of Corrections after a jury in April found him guilty of reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault of an at-risk adult, among other charges.

Vanbommel was also found to be a habitual offender, which enhanced his sentence, the Fox News reported. “The Vanbommels were an American success story. They came from difficult circumstances and created a home for themselves in this great country,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Sugioka told the court.

For Frans Vanbommel “to be be repaid with this ferocity and hatred is inconceivable.” Judge Douglass noted that the defendant had shown no remorse during the trial and showed only spite during his sentencing hearing. “This horrific crime…all because your grandfather told you not to yell at your grandmother,” Douglass told Jason Vanbommel.

“There is not room in a civilised society for those who would think this is acceptable.” On December 29, 2015, Vanbommel’s grandmother was preparing dinner. Vanbommel argued with her over the shrimp she planned to prepare.

Frans Vanbommel interceded and told Jason Vanbommel to be respectful of his grandmother. Jason Vanbommel flew into a rage, throwing things and yelling profanities.

When Frans Vanbommel tried to use the phone to call 911, Jason Vanbommel began punching his grandfather in the head with full-strength blows. When Frans Vanbommel fell to the floor, Jason Vanbommel kicked him in the torso, fracturing his ribs.

Jason Vanbommel left the home; police were called and responded to the scene. The condition of Frans Vanbommel deteriorated. He was admitted to a hospital and died January 6 from injuries inflicted by Jason Vanbommel. “Unfortunately, all too often our seniors our abused by those closest to them,” said District Attorney George H Brauchler.

“This was an especially egregious case, and this defendant who victimised his grandfather is going where he deserves to be: in prison for a very long time,” Brauchler said.

