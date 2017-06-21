Man arrested over abusive twitter post after London mosque attack

Forensic officers move the van at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017. The vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo) Forensic officers move the van at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017. The vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo)

A 37-year-old man, believed to be the son of the co-owner of a company whose vehicle was used in the London mosque attack, has been arrested over an offensive social media post in which he said “it’s a shame they don’t hire out tanks”. A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said the man has been arrested “on suspicion of displaying threatening abusive / insulting written material with intent / likely to stir up racial hatred. He is currently in police custody”.

Comments by a ‘Richard Gear Evans’ on Facebook and Twitter read: “It’s a shame that van was a nice drive as well”. “.. Glad I’m not running the van hire the police wouldn’t like what my answer would be. It’s my Dad’s company I don’t get involved it’s a shame they don’t hire out a Steam Rollers or Tanks could have done a tidy job then.”

The comments and account profiles for ‘Richard Gear Evans’ appear to have since been deleted, The Sun reported. Father-of-four Darren Osborne was arrested by police after a van ploughed into pedestrians outside the Mosque on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, North London. One person was killed and 11 others injured in the attack.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App