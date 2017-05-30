Man arrested after blast in Malvern in UK

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after an explosion rocked a spa town in the UK which led to people being evacuated from their homes, police said today.

The blast took place in Pound Bank Road in the Worcestershire spa town of Malvern last night. No property was damaged and none was injured in the explosion.

West Mercia Police officers entered a house in nearby Langland Avenue, where they discovered a suspicious substance. A cordon was put in place and homes were evacuated as explosives experts investigated the scene.

The arrested man, from Malvern, was detained on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance, police said.

Inspector Gareth Lougher said: “We would like to thank people for their patience while we deal with this incident and we would urge people to avoid the area.”

Police said they did not believe the explosion was linked to terrorism.

