Maltese PM Joseph Muscat declares election victory, says wins second term

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Joseph Muscat looks at his ballot paper before casting his vote during Malta’s snap general elections in his hometown of Burmarrad, Malta, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Joseph Muscat looks at his ballot paper before casting his vote during Malta’s snap general elections in his hometown of Burmarrad, Malta, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told supporters on Sunday he had won a snap parliamentary election that he called last month amid a corruption scandal. “The people have clearly chosen to stay on the road to even greater results,” Muscat said, referring to the strong performance of the Mediterranean island’s economy during his first mandate.

Nationalist Party rival Simon Busuttil conceded defeat on Twitter. “I have just called Joseph Muscat to concede. As always, we respect the decision of the electorate,” he wrote.

Official results from the vote have yet to be announced, but party supporters from all sides are following the count. Muscat’s Labour Party had polled about five percentage points ahead of his rival going into the June 3 election. Muscat called the vote about a year early to fend off corruption allegations levelled at his wife and associates.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App