Maldives’ Supreme Court orders release of former president Mohamed Nasheed

File photo of former Maldives president Mohammed Nasheed File photo of former Maldives president Mohammed Nasheed

The Supreme Court of Maldives has ordered release of former president Mohamed Nasheed and former vice president Ahmed Adeeb. In a statement released on Thursday night, the court ordered the immediate release of high-profile prisoners, saying the prisoners were free until fair trials could be conducted without undue influence.

“After considering the cases submitted to the Supreme Court about violations of the Constitution of the Republic of Maldives and human rights treaties that the Maldives is party to, to conduct politically motivated investigations followed by trials where prosecutors and judges were unduly influenced, the Supreme Court has found that these cases have to be retried according to legal standards,” the Supreme Court was quoted as saying in the statement by maldivesindependent.com.

“Until these cases can be retried according to legal standards, 1 – Mohamed Nasheed, G. Kenereege; 2 – Mohamed Nazim, M. Seenukarankaage; 3 – Imran Abdulla, Malhaar, M. Kolhufushi; 4 – Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Gafoor, H. Saamaraa; 5 – Muhthaaz Muhsin, Rasmaage, Ga. Maamendhoo; 6 – Gasim Ibrahim, M. Maafannu Vilaa; 7 – Ahmed Faris Maumoon, M. Kinbigasdhoshuge; 8 – Ahmed Nihan, Venus, Ga. Maamendhoo, 9 – Hamid Ismail, M. Shoora Manzil, should be freed immediately in order to facilitate the retrial and investigation of the cases according to law,” the top court added.

Meanwhile, former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, whose son Faris is named in the ruling, welcomed the order and said the decision must be enforced in its totality.

