Maldives Emergency LIVE UPDATES: Protest begins over suspension of civil rights, MEA asks Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel

Abdulla Yameen took oath as the President of Maldives in November 2013. (Source: Reuters) Abdulla Yameen took oath as the President of Maldives in November 2013. (Source: Reuters)

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has declared a 15-day state of emergency, his aide Azima Shukoor announced on state television on Monday. The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects and comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation as Yameen refuses to comply with a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners.

The declaration of emergency comes just 24 hours after Yameen refused to follow the court’s ruling to release key political prisoners and reinstate 12 MPs.

9:41 pm: The situation becomes grave in the Indian Ocean nation as President Yameen holds on to power, with protests ravaging in the country.

Maldivian police officers detain an opposition protestor demanding the release of political prisoners during a protest in Male, Maldives on Friday. (AP Photo) Maldivian police officers detain an opposition protestor demanding the release of political prisoners during a protest in Male, Maldives on Friday. (AP Photo)

9:27 pm: Trouble began in Maldives last week when the Supreme Court ruled that all politicians opposed to Yameen, including the former president Mohamed Nasheed, be released.

Opposition supporters protest against the government’s delay in releasing their jailed leaders, including former president Mohamed Nasheed. (Source: REUTERS) Opposition supporters protest against the government’s delay in releasing their jailed leaders, including former president Mohamed Nasheed. (Source: REUTERS)

9:18 pm: The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects, and comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation as Yameen refuses to comply with a Supreme Court order.

9:17 pm: “The prevailing political developments in Maldives and the resultant law and order situation is a matter of concern for the government. Indian nationals are, therefore, advised to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice,” the advisory said.

9:16 pm: In an advisory, the external affairs ministry said Indian expatriates in the Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings.

9:15 pm: The announcement about the state of emergency was made on the state TV by Azima Shukoor, minister for legal affairs at the president’s office.

9:11 pm: Here is a list of rights that have been withdrawn under the emergency imposed by President Yameen

Art 24: Privacy

Art 29: Freedom of information

Art 31: Right to Strike

Art 32: Freedom of Assembly

Art 43: Fair and Administrative Action

Art 44: Personal Liability

Art 45: No unlawful arrest or detention

Art 46: Power of arrest and detention

Art 47: Search and seizure

Art 49: Right Release of accused

Art 50: Right Prompt investigation and prosecution

Art 56: Right to appeal

Art 58: Right to Compensation

Art 65: Application to Court to obtain a remedy

Art 99: Summoning persons

Art 100: Removal of President or Vice President

Art 101: Vote of no confidence in Members of the cabinet.

Art 113: Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court

Art 145(c): Supreme Court as final authority on the interpretation of the constitution, law or any other matter dealt with by a court of law.

Criminal procedure act

Judicature act 12 and 14

9:01 pm Member of Parliament Eva Abdulla said that all basic rights of citizens have been suspended. He added that in the current scenario security forces have sweeping powers to arrest and search.

9:00 pm Indian expatriates in Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness, and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings: MEA

8:59 pm Indian government has asked Indian nationals in Maldives to to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said “Prevailing political developments in Maldives & resultant law & order situation is a matter of concern for the Government of India. Indian nationals are advised to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice.”

