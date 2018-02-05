Maldives Emergency LIVE UPDATES: Protest begins over suspension of civil rights, MEA asks Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has declared a 15-day state of emergency, his aide Azima Shukoor announced on state television on Monday. The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects and comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation as Yameen refuses to comply with a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners.
The declaration of emergency comes just 24 hours after Yameen refused to follow the court’s ruling to release key political prisoners and reinstate 12 MPs.
9:41 pm: The situation becomes grave in the Indian Ocean nation as President Yameen holds on to power, with protests ravaging in the country.
9:27 pm: Trouble began in Maldives last week when the Supreme Court ruled that all politicians opposed to Yameen, including the former president Mohamed Nasheed, be released.
9:18 pm: The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects, and comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation as Yameen refuses to comply with a Supreme Court order.
9:17 pm: “The prevailing political developments in Maldives and the resultant law and order situation is a matter of concern for the government. Indian nationals are, therefore, advised to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice,” the advisory said.
9:16 pm: In an advisory, the external affairs ministry said Indian expatriates in the Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings.
9:15 pm: The announcement about the state of emergency was made on the state TV by Azima Shukoor, minister for legal affairs at the president’s office.
9:11 pm: Here is a list of rights that have been withdrawn under the emergency imposed by President Yameen
Art 24: Privacy
Art 29: Freedom of information
Art 31: Right to Strike
Art 32: Freedom of Assembly
Art 43: Fair and Administrative Action
Art 44: Personal Liability
Art 45: No unlawful arrest or detention
Art 46: Power of arrest and detention
Art 47: Search and seizure
Art 49: Right Release of accused
Art 50: Right Prompt investigation and prosecution
Art 56: Right to appeal
Art 58: Right to Compensation
Art 65: Application to Court to obtain a remedy
Art 99: Summoning persons
Art 100: Removal of President or Vice President
Art 101: Vote of no confidence in Members of the cabinet.
Art 113: Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court
Art 145(c): Supreme Court as final authority on the interpretation of the constitution, law or any other matter dealt with by a court of law.
Criminal procedure act
Judicature act 12 and 14
9:01 pm Member of Parliament Eva Abdulla said that all basic rights of citizens have been suspended. He added that in the current scenario security forces have sweeping powers to arrest and search.
9:00 pm Indian expatriates in Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness, and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings: MEA
8:59 pm Indian government has asked Indian nationals in Maldives to to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said “Prevailing political developments in Maldives & resultant law & order situation is a matter of concern for the Government of India. Indian nationals are advised to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice.”
