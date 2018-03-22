Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom lifts the State of Emergency after 45 days

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom. (File) Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom. (File)

The President, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, on Thursday lifted the 45-days long state of Emergency in Republic of Maldives. The emergency was imposed following a political and constitutional crisis after a Supreme Court order on February 1 that ordered to release nine persons including the exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed.

Amidst allegations of Maldives government targeting opposition leaders and jailed many including the veteran leader and former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the official statement announcing the decision on Thursday said the constitutional crisis that led to the Emergency was created by two Justices of the Supreme Court “who conspired with political actors to violate both the Constitution and standard legal norms and practices in order to illegally overthrow a lawful Government, and whose actions constituted an imminent threat to national security.”

“The State of Emergency was declared by a Presidential Decree issued on 5 February 2018 for national security reasons. It was extended via a resolution of the Parliament on 20 February 2018 for a period of 30 days, applicable only to those under investigation for crimes relating to the Constitutional Crisis,” the statement said.

