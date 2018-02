Maldives President Abdulla Yameen. (Source: Reuters) Maldives President Abdulla Yameen. (Source: Reuters)

The Maldives’ parliament on Tuesday approved the extension of the state of emergency by 30 days, a day after President Abdulla Yameen sought it saying a threat to national security had not diminished and a constitutional crisis had not been resolved.

The opposition, which boycotted the sitting, said the approval was illegal as it was against the constitution.

