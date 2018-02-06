Maldives crisis: Supreme Court annuls own order freeing prisoners

Maldives crisis: Police officers stand guard on a street after Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency for 15 days, in Male, Maldives February 6, 2018. (Photo via Reuters/File) Maldives crisis: Police officers stand guard on a street after Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency for 15 days, in Male, Maldives February 6, 2018. (Photo via Reuters/File)

Three Maldives Supreme Court justices on Tuesday annulled their own order to free a group of imprisoned opposition politicians after two of the court’s justices were arrested amid a political crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation. The new ruling came as President Yameen Abdul Gayoom moved to assert his power over the court, declaring a state of emergency and ordering security forces to raid the court compound where they arrested the justices.

Political turmoil has swept the Maldives since the surprise court ruling last week ordering the release of the opposition leaders, including many of Yameen’s main political rivals.

Read: ex-President Nasheed seeks India’s help

The annulment of that order was announced in a court statement issued late Tuesday night after Yameen issued a state of emergency for the country, restricting citizens’ rights. He also labeled the original court ruling a coup and a plot.

“This is not a state of war, epidemic or natural disaster. This is something more dangerous,” Yameen said on national television. “This is an obstruction of the very ability of the state to function.”

Yameen has rolled back a series of democratic reforms during his five years in office and said that the court overstepped its authority in ordering the politicians released, saying the order “blatantly disrupts the systems of checks and balances.”

The emergency decree gives officials sweeping powers, including to make arrests, search and seize property and restrict freedom of assembly.

“This state of emergency is the only way I can determine how deep this plot, this coup, goes,” Yameen said.

Meanwhile, Yameen’s main political rival called on India to send an envoy — backed by its military — to free the imprisoned justices and opposition leaders.

Exiled former President Mohammed Nasheed, who was among the opposition politicians ordered freed and who is now in neighboring Sri Lanka, said in a statement that Yameen “has illegally declared martial law and overrun the state. We must remove him from power,” calling for the Indian envoy and military to be sent. “We are asking for a physical presence.”

He also called on the U.S. to stop Maldives government officials from making transactions through U.S. banks.

There was no immediate response from India or the United States, though both have called on Yameen to obey the original Supreme Court order.

The spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was seriously concerned about the declaration of a state of emergency and the entry of security forces into the Supreme Court premises.

“The secretary-general urges the government of the Maldives to uphold the constitution and rule of law, lift the state of emergency as soon as possible, and take all measures to ensure the safety and security of the people in the country, including members of the judiciary,” he said.

Yameen has cracked down on civil liberties since coming to power in 2013, imprisoning or forcing into exile nearly every politician who opposes him.

Hours after the emergency was declared, security forces in riot gear and blue camouflage stormed the Supreme Court building, arresting two judges, including Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed. It was not immediately clear what charges they faced, if any.

