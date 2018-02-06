Maldives crisis Live Updates: Two SC judges, Opposition leader arrested; US strongly criticises emergency decree

Maldives crisis Live Updates: Policemen arrest former Maldives president and opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, center, after the government declared a 15-day state of emergency in Male, Maldives, early Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP photo) Maldives crisis Live Updates: Policemen arrest former Maldives president and opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, center, after the government declared a 15-day state of emergency in Male, Maldives, early Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP photo)

The Maldives opposition leader and two Supreme Court judges were arrested early Tuesday hours after the government declared an emergency in the Indian Ocean nation that has been increasingly in turmoil in the days since the court ordered several jailed politicians to be freed.

The charges against opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom include bribery and attempting to overthrow the government, his lawyer, Maumoon Hameed, said on Twitter. Gayoom was president from 1978 to 2008, when Maldives became a multiparty democracy, and is the half brother of the current president, under whose rule the archipelago has lost many of its democratic gains.

