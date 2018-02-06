Maldives crisis Live Updates: Two SC judges, Opposition leader arrested; US strongly criticises emergency decree

The Maldives opposition leader and two Supreme Court judges were arrested early Tuesday hours after the government declared an emergency in the Indian Ocean nation that has been increasingly in turmoil in the days since the court ordered several jailed politicians to be freed.
The charges against opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom include bribery and attempting to overthrow the government, his lawyer, Maumoon Hameed, said on Twitter. Gayoom was president from 1978 to 2008, when Maldives became a multiparty democracy, and is the half brother of the current president, under whose rule the archipelago has lost many of its democratic gains.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The US strongly criticised the emergency decree, which State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said also imposes travel restrictions. Yameen has "systematically alienated his coalition, jailed or exiled every major opposition political figure" since his election in 2013, Nauert said.
In a statement issued after the state of emergency was announced on state television, Yameen said "though certain rights will be restricted, general movements, services and businesses will not be affected.''
The 15-day emergency decree issued late Monday gives the government sweeping powers to make arrests, search and seize property and restricts freedom of assembly, officials told AP.
India expressed concern over the “recent political developments” in the Maldives and asked Indians to defer all non-essential travels to the Indian Ocean nation until further notice. In an advisory, the MEA said Indian expatriates in Maldives were being alerted to the need for heightened security awareness, exercise due caution in public and to avoid public gatherings. “The prevailing political developments in Maldives and the resultant law and order situation is a matter of concern for the government. Indian nationals are, therefore, advised to defer all non-essential travels to Male and other atolls until further notice,” the advisory said. READ FULL STORY