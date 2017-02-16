Malaysian police make third arrest in Kim Jong Un’s half brother’s murder

FILE – This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File) FILE – This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

The Malaysian police claim to have arrested a third person with reference to the alleged murder of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam. The suspect, a Malaysian man believed to be the boyfriend of the second woman suspect held earlier, was arrested on Wednesday evening. Police say it was the information obtained from the man which led them to arrest the woman allegedly involved. She was using Indonesian travel documents, which state her name as Siti Aishah, aged 25 years old. The other female suspect, carrying Vietnam travel documents, which stated her name to be Doan Thi Huong, aged 28, was also arrested on Wednesday.

CCTV footage from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport helped identify the two women suspects where Jong Nam, 45, suddenly fell ill. He passed away before he could reach the hospital.

The murder was carried out using some form of poison, authorities believe, which could include either poisoned needles, spray or laced cloth.

Officials believe that the suspects had tried to escape the crime scene in a taxi after the murder.

Meanwhile, officials from South Korea maintain that the killing of Jong Nam was carried out on the orders of the North Korean dictatorship as the latter saw his half-brother as a threat to his regime.

Jong Nam was the son of South Korean-born actress Song Hye-Rim, who, many believe, was Kim Jong-II’s mistress.

This is not the first time, however, that the North Korean dictator’s name has been embroiled in a controversy regarding a state ordered assassination. In 2013, Jong Un had ordered the execution of Army General and his uncle, Jang Song-Thaek, by a machine gun, whom he thought of as a traitor.

– With inputs from AP

