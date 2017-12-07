Top Stories
  • Malaysian PM Najib urges Muslims to strongly oppose Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Malaysian PM Najib urges Muslims to strongly oppose Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

President Donald Trump reversed decades of US policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that was condemned by the Muslim countries across the world.

By: Reuters | Kaula Lumpur | Published: December 7, 2017 10:52 am
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center. (AP Photo/File)
Top News

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Muslims everywhere to strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. President Donald Trump reversed decades of US policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that was condemned by the Muslim countries across the world.

“I call on all Muslims across the world to let your voices be heard, make it clear that we strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital for all time,” Najib said in his speech at an annual gathering of the ruling party in Kuala Lumpur.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News