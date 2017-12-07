Malaysian PM Najib urges Muslims to strongly oppose Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center. (AP Photo/File) Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center. (AP Photo/File)

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Muslims everywhere to strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. President Donald Trump reversed decades of US policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that was condemned by the Muslim countries across the world.

“I call on all Muslims across the world to let your voices be heard, make it clear that we strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital for all time,” Najib said in his speech at an annual gathering of the ruling party in Kuala Lumpur.

