Malaysian PM accorded ceremonial welcome in India, calls on VP

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Abdul Razak Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Abdul Razak

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Abdul Razak was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here. He also called on Vice President M. Hamid Ansari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Razak at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was then accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Razak later met Ansari. “Always a pleasure meeting a valued partner. PM Najib Razak calls on Vice President Hamid Ansari at his residence,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

After arriving here, Razak tweeted: “Namaste! Arrived in New Delhi to begin the second-leg of my official visit.”

Razak, who arrived in Chennai on Thursday, is on a five-day state visit.

The visit, his third to India as Prime Minister, will see both sides discussing projects worth five billion dollars and hold talks on infrastructure, defence cooperation, air services arrangements, tourism and cultural relations.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now