Malaysia ‘strongly condemns’ use of VX nerve agent in airport murder

Malaysia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it strongly condemned the use of the toxic nerve agent VX, which authorities say was used to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International airport last month. Kim Jong Nam was murdered on February 13 at the airport’s budget terminal with the VX nerve agent, a chemical classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

“The Ministry strongly condemns the use of such a chemical weapon by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances. Its use at a public place could have endangered the general public,” it said in a statement. The foreign ministry was in close contact with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons regarding the incident, the statement said.