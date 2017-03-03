Malaysia releases North Korea murder suspect from detention

North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia March 3, 2017, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia March 3, 2017, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

The North Korean suspect held over the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the North’s leader, was released from a detention centre and driven away in a police convoy, a Reuters witness said. Ri Jong Chol, who had been held after the killing of Kim on February 13, was expected to be taken to the immigration office to be prepared for deportation to North Korea, according Malaysian officials speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

Ri was detained a few days after the killing, but Malaysia’s attorney-general told Reuters on Thursday that he would be released due to insufficent evidence. A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have been charged with murder, but police have identified seven other North Koreans they want in connection with the killing.