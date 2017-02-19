Malaysia police probe shows North Korea behind Kim murder: Seoul

FILE PHOTO: A man (R) believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong-nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo’s Narita international airport May 4, 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FILE PHOTO: A man (R) believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong-nam is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo’s Narita international airport May 4, 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Malaysia’s investigation into the murder of the North Korean leader’s half-brother shows that the Pyongyang government was behind the assassination, South Korea said on Sunday. Malaysian police have arrested one North Korean suspect and are seeking four more North Koreans who left the country last Monday, the day Kim Jong-Nam was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur’s main airport.

“Based on various factors, our government is certain that the dead man is Kim Jong-Nam, and considering that the five suspects are North Korean nationals, we view that the North Korean government is behind the incident,” said Seoul’s unification ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-Hee.