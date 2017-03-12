Malala Yousafzai may be on her way to Oxford University

Nobel laureate Malal Yousafzai Nobel laureate Malal Yousafzai

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai may be on her way to study at the prestigious Oxford University if she gets the required AAA grades. 19-year-old Malala, who survived a shot to the head by the Taliban after being airlifted to the UK for life-saving surgery, is likely to take up a place on the popular Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) course at the university.

“I’m studying right now, I’m in year 13 and I have my A Level exams coming and I have received a conditional offer which is three As so I need to get the three As, that is my focus right now,” she told head teachers at the Association of School and College Lecturers annual conference in Birmingham on Saturday.

“I have applied to study PPE so for the next three years I will be studying that. But other than that I want to stay focused on my Malala Fund work,” she said.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner did not specify which college she had received the offer from, but has said in the past that she would be applying to Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, whose alumni include former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto – one of the politicians she admires.

She was invited to the college, which was the first in Oxford University to admit women, in December 2016 for an interview which she later termed “the hardest interview of my life”. “I just get scared when I think of the interview,” she had said.

Yousafzai had also applied to the London School of Economics (LSE), Durham and Warwick universities. However, as the entry requirement to study PPE at Oxford is three A’s, the other institutions all require an A* and two A’s the speculation is that she is likely to end up in Oxford University.

“My goal is to make sure every child, a girl and a boy, they get the opportunity to go to school. It is their basic human right, so I will be working on that and I will never stop until I see the last child going to school,” she said at the conference.