Malala Yousafzai condemns killing of Mashal Khan, says this is not Islam

Malala Yousafzai (AP Photo/File) Malala Yousafzai (AP Photo/File)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Saturday condemned the killing of Pakistani university student Mashal Khan, over allegations of blasphemy. The Nobel laureate urged the political parties in Pakistan as well as the government to break their silence on Khan’s murder so that justice could be brought to Khan and his family, news agency ANI reported.

ANI cited reports in Pakistan-based newspaper the Express Tribune that quoted Malala as saying: ““This was not just the funeral of Mashal Khan, it was the funeral of the message of our religion Islam,” she said. “This is an incident filled with terror and fear,” Malala said.

Malala added in the video that “We (Pakistanis) have forgotten our values. We are not representing the true Islam.”. Her powerful message goes on to add that the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) did not advise his followers ever to “be impatient and go around killing people.”.

She raised the argument that Pakistanis were bringing a bad name to their country and Islam and that western world is not the root cause behind Islamophobia.“No one is maligning the name of your country or religion…we ourselves are bringing a bad name to our country and religion,” she stressed.

Mashal and Abdullah, both students of Abdul Wali Khan University were attacked on April 13 by a violent mob on the university campus premises. Mashal was killed in the incident while Abdullah was left badly injured. The police said that both were targeted for allegedly publishing blasphemous content online.

