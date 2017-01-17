‘Make America Great Again’ to be Donald Trump’s inauguration theme

Donald Trump’s inauguration theme will be same as his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” in order to focus less on the real estate mogul and more “on the place, on the people,” media reports said. (Source: Express Photo) Donald Trump’s inauguration theme will be same as his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” in order to focus less on the real estate mogul and more “on the place, on the people,” media reports said. (Source: Express Photo)

Donald Trump’s inauguration theme will be same as his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” in order to focus less on the real estate mogul and more “on the place, on the people,” media reports said. President-elect and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will participate in an over 200 years old tradition to take oath of office on January 20.

“We’re going to have a very, very elegant day. January 20 is going to be something that will be very, very special, very beautiful,” Trump was quoted as saying by the Politico. On January 19, Trump and Pence will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Then there will be several marching band performances at the “Voices of the People”, held on a stage on the southwest end of the Reflecting Pool.

After “Voices of the People”, the President-elect and Vice President-elect will deliver remarks at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome” concert at the Lincoln Memorial. “The theme is very simple,” Trump inauguration Chairman Tom Barrack was quoted as saying by ABC News.

“The idea is to have a cross cut of harmony of America and normal Americans that reflects on them, not on the power and prestige of this man. “In 2009, “A New Birth of Freedom” was the theme for President Obama’s first inauguration, and “Faith in America’s Future” in 2013.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump have been invited to the White House for coffee or tea before the inauguration ceremony, and then the outgoing and incoming first couples will travel to the Capitol together,” Barrack said. “They’ll go to the White House, invited for coffee or tea, they’ll spend an half an hour there or so, and then they’ll go together. That’s a great moment,” he added.

The inauguration ceremony will kick off at 11.30 AM on Friday. The DC Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is planning for 800,000 to 900,000 people to attend the festivities.