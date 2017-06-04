A timeline of major terror attacks in the UK in recent years

Armed officers attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay) Armed officers attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

The Saturday night’s terror attack in UK, which left seven dead and injured 48 after a van ploughed into pedestrians on the London bridge before assailants indiscriminately stabbed revellers in a nearby market, was not the first time when the country descended into panic and shock. England has been a victim to many such attacks in recent past, the one on Saturday being the third since March. Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick said that the death toll in the attack has reached seven, in addition to the three suspects, who were shot dead by the police. “My current information is that 48 people are injured…,” she told reporters.

Most recently, a bomb explosion had rocked the city of Manchester after the concert of US singer Ariana Grande, where about 22 people had died and more than 60 injured. The incident occurred on May 22, less than a month before Saturday’s attack in London

Here is a list of the major terror attacks in UK since the last two years:

2017:

June 3: Two attacks — one on London Bridge and and in the nearby Borough market — killed six people and left 40 wounded.

May 22: At least 22 persons died and 116 were wounded when a young British suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena shortly after a concert of American singer Ariana Grande.

March 22: A car veered into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge near the British Parliament building, killing at least four people and injuring 40 others.

2016:

June 16: British opposition Labour Party MP Jo Cox died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in Birstall, West Yorkshire. She became the first incumbent British MP to be killed since 1990.

2015:

December 5: A man attacked three people with a knife at the Leytonstone tube station in East London. One of the victims was seriously wounded, and the other two suffered slight injuries.

