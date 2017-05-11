Latest News
  • Magnitude 6.8 quake hits off Antarctica -USGS

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits off Antarctica -USGS

The US Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake was not expected to cause a tsunami.

By: Reuters | Published:May 11, 2017 7:30 am
antartica, antartica quake, antartica earthquake, south pole earthquake, antartica 6.8 magnitude quake, usgs, us geological survey, world news, geology news, indian express The quake was very shallow, at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed, the USGS said. (Representational image. Source: Reuters)

A strong quake of magnitude 6.8 struck north of Antarctica on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami. The quake’s epicenter was 61 miles (98 km) northeast of Visokoi Island, part of the South Sandwich Islands archipelago, a British overseas territory. The quake was very shallow, at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed, the USGS said. The US Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake was not expected to cause a tsunami.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 11: Latest News