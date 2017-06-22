Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast: Report

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the Pacific coast off Guatemala, news agency AP quoted the US Geological Survey as saying.

According to AP, residents of Guatemala City felt tremors around 6:31 am local time, but no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused were available.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

More details are awaited

