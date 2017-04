A 6.5 quake struck 242 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone. A 6.5 quake struck 242 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone.

A magnitude 6.5 quake struck 242 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 35 km (21 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring South Africa.

More details are awaited.

