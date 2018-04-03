Presents Latest News
  • Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes El Salvador, but no damage reported

Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes El Salvador, but no damage reported

The US Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 and occurred at a depth of 49 kilometers (30 miles). It was centered about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south-southeast of the capital, San Salvador.

By: AP | El Salvador | Published: April 3, 2018 7:50 am
Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes El Salvador The earthquake was centred about 80 kilometres south-southwest of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

A strong magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Central American nation of El Salvador, causing many people to rush into the streets, but authorities say there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The director of the Civil Protection agency said Monday’s quake was felt across much of the nation. Jorge Melendez says, “We have no reports of any impact.”

The Salvadoran Red Cross also says it has not received any reports of victims or damage.

The US Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 and occurred at a depth of 49 kilometers (30 miles). It was centered about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south-southeast of the capital, San Salvador.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 03: Latest News