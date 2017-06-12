Madhesi party announces fresh anti-poll agitation

All efforts to bring the Madhes-based Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) into the electoral process under the Constitution that it has all along boycotted failed as the ruling parties — Nepali Congress and the Maoists — rejected its demand to postpone the second phase of the local bodies election slated for June 28.

RJP leaders said the offer from Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” to amend the Constitution in order to address some of their demands was “too little and too late”. They announced on Sunday that not only would they not participate in the polls, they would also make “every attempt” to obstruct it. The RJP said that it would hold series of protests, beginning with “Mashal” procession Monday, and go for a general strike beginning June 24 with a call to people to foil the election.

Soon after the RJP announcement, its cadres went on rampage in two Madhesi districts obstructing the election rallies.

The final breakdown of the talks came when Deuba and Prachanda told the RJP leaders that poll dates will not be postponed. In turn, RJP chief Mahanth Thakur said the ruling coalition was against giving due space to Madhesi groups in national politics.

