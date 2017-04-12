Madhesi parties to boycott local polls until demands of Constitution amendment met

United Madheshies of Nepal (Representational Imaga) United Madheshies of Nepal (Representational Imaga)

The United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) has decided to boycott local polls slated for May 14 as it demanded the Constitution amendment before the election. The alliance of Madhesh-based parties also has decided to continue their protest until and unless the government addresses their demands as per the 11 and 26 point demand they have presented.

The decision comes after the government filed a new Amendment Bill in the Parliament claiming it to be brought with consensus with the disgruntled parties. The alliance has urged the government to address their demand of delineation and other provisions to ensure their participation in the polls.

According to the proposal tabled on Tuesday, the issue of delineation will be solved by making a strong commission which the UDMF has declined. “The government came up with another bill which is not according to previous agreements and consents and again does not address the demands. It is denounced by the UDMF and this bill like the previous one has no use,” said Upendra Yadav, president of Federal Socialist Forum.

The UDMF has decided to continue with their non- violent protest in coming days. The alliance of disgruntled Madhes based parties has called for protest in headquarters of all the districts in Terai region on Thursday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now