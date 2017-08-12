Macron warns against ‘escalation of tensions’ over N Korea

French President Emmanuel Macron (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo) French President Emmanuel Macron (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned against an “escalation of tensions” over North Korea amid a growing war of words between Washington and Pyongyang. In a statement, Macron voiced his “concern at the ballistic and nuclear threat coming from North Korea”, saying the international community needed to work to get Pyongyang “resume the path of dialogue without conditions”.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday reassured Guam it was secure amid mounting regional tensions, vowing that American military forces “stand ready” to safeguard the US Pacific island territory against a belligerent North Korea. The North has threatened to fire ballistic missiles over Japan towards the tourism-dependent island, as Pyongyang and Washington ratchet up their war of words.

