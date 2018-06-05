Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Luxury resort chosen for Trump-Kim Singapore summit

Luxury resort chosen for Trump-Kim Singapore summit

Donald Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with the North Koreans, though he stressed last week that the process would likely take longer than a single meeting.

By: AP | Washington | Published: June 5, 2018 10:55:41 pm
Donald Trump (right) and Kim Jong-un. 
Top News

The White House says a location has been chosen for the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that the meeting will be at the Capella Hotel, a luxury resort on Sentosa Island. Sanders added:  “We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.”

Trump and Kim’s highly anticipated meeting is scheduled for June 12, after a flurry of on-again-off-again action. Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with the North Koreans, though he stressed last week that the process would likely take longer than a single meeting.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now