Eight killed, three missing in coal mine blast in China

Eight persons were killed and three others missing today after a blast at a coal mine in China’s central Hunan Province. The blast occurred in the wee hours in the early at Zubao Coal Mine in Lianyuan City, which is administered by Loudi City, Loudi authorities said.

A total of 29 people were working underground, 17 people were rescued safely. One person was injured and three others remained unaccounted for, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Yang Guangrong, vice governor of Hunan, headed the rescue operation.

The coal mine is owned by Tengfei Coal Mine Co Ltd in Doulishan township in Lianyuan City.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal.