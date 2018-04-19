These are 10 of the most extreme places on Earth — Vacation mode on?

Planning on a vacation soon? these ten places may be what you are looking for. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Planning on a vacation soon? these ten places may be what you are looking for. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Looking to travel to the world’s most offbeat locations? From the most remote inhabited island to the closest place to space, here are ten of the most extreme places you’ll ever find.

Tristan da Cunha is a group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. The only way to get to it, the world’s most remote inhabited island, is by boat. Oymyakon, the world’s coldest inhabited place, is a remote village in Russia. Temperatures drop to -50 degrees Celsius, which is considered a normal winter temperature.

Salar de Uyuni, a salt desert situated in Bolivia, is the flattest place on Earth. Covering 4,000 square miles, it has a less than three-foot variation in altitude. It snows the most in Paradise — the one in Washington. The region receives an average of 56 feet of snowfall! The winter of 1972 set a record of witnessing 93.5 feet of snow.

Cape Denison in Antarctica is the windiest place, with speeds reaching a speed of 150 miles per hour. Such hostile conditions, however, don’t hinder penguins from breeding in the area. England’s Bishop Rock is known for being the world’s smallest inhabited island. The size of around three tennis courts, it was first used by the British to drop off criminals. In 1847, a 167-foot lighthouse was constructed.

Kilauea in Hawaii is the most active volcano on Earth. The latest eruption has lasted 35 years — since 1983 — and has not yet stopped. It has created 544 acres of new land! Mount Thor in Canada, with a 4,100-foot vertical srop, is the steepest cliff in the world. It is made of pure granite.

Angel Falls is the world’s tallest waterfall. Situated in Venezuela, it is 19 times taller than the Niagara Falls. Interestingly, it was discovered by a pilot who was in search for gold! Chimborazo also makes the list for being the closest place to space. The Ecuadorian mountain range beats Mount Everest, which is only the highest point measured from sea level.

