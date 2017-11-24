London underground stations reopen after Oxford Circus incident

Top Stories
Police have said there is no evidence that shots had been fired or that there were any serious casualties.

By: Reuters | London | Published: November 24, 2017 11:38 pm
Armed police officers stand on Oxford Street, London, Britain November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Two London underground stations on Oxford Street have reopened after an incident that police initially treated as if it might be terrorist-related, the city’s transport authority said on Friday. “Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations now both reopened and all trains are stopping normally,” the transport authority said on one of its official Twitter accounts. Police have said there is no evidence that shots had been fired or that there were any serious casualties.

