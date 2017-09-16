London underground blast: ISIS claims responsibility, Britain raises security threat level to critical

London: Armed police close to Parsons Green station in west London after an explosion on a packed London Underground train on Friday. (source: AP) London: Armed police close to Parsons Green station in west London after an explosion on a packed London Underground train on Friday. (source: AP)

Britain lifted its national security threat level from severe to critical on Friday after a bomb exploded on a London commuter train injuring 29 people, reported news agency Reuters. Prime Minister Theresa May in a televised statement said that ‘armed police and members of the military will be deployed at public places, while military personnel will replace police officers on guard duties at certain protected sites.’

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the London underground station. A blast which was triggered by an improvised explosive device went off at the Parsons Green metro station during rush hour traffic, creating panic among the commuters though no casualty has been reported.

This is the fifth terrorism incident in Britain this year.

