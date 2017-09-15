London train blast: Speculation not helpful, British PM Theresa May tells Donald Trump

Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it, are seen on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. (SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS) Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it, are seen on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. (SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday it was not helpful for anyone to speculate on investigations after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the culprits behind a train bombing had been “in the sights” of the police.

Soon after 22 people were injured in the attack on a busy underground train in west London, Trump tweeted: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

His comments appeared to point the finger at British police. Asked whether Trump knew something Britain did not, May said: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation”.

Others chimed in, with one of May’s former chief of staffs, Nick Timothy, saying Trump’s comment was “so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner”.

Britain and the United States have long boasted of their “special relationship”, close ties that were strained earlier this year when the U.S. leaked information on an investigation into a bomber who killed 22 at a Manchester pop concert.

A senior U.S. government official cast doubt on whether Trump was privy to information over whether the bomber in the west London attack was known or not.

The official said that at this point, U.S. agencies had no information to back up any suggestion by Trump that Britain had advance warning or specific intelligence on the attack.

Hours after Trump’s tweet, Sky News cited security sources as saying they had identified a suspect in the attack, with the help of surveillance footage.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd