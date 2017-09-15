London Underground explosion LIVE updates: British authorities call it act of terror

A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

London Police are responding to an explosion inside the London Underground – the city’s metro train system. The explosion took place at Parsons Green station and some passengers suffered injuries. London Police have not provided any details as yet and have maintained that their personnel are responding to a security situation at the rail station. Paramedics, too, are at the site. Parsons Greens station is located between Fulham Broadway and Putney Bridge on the district line. More details are awaited.

Here are the live updates:

3.05 pm: In a tweet, London city police force said the counter-terrorism unit is investigating the scene.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

2.55 pm: Citing unnamed counter-terrorism sources, BBC reported that the British authorities are treating the incident at Parsons Green metro station as terrorism.

2.50 pm: “I was on second carriage from the back. I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me,” a man who was on the train told Reuters.

2.45 pm: British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has said that the leader is “receiving regular updates” on the incident, Reuters reported.

2.40 pm: British Counter-terrorism officers have reached the metro station to investigate the scene of crime. Service on the western part of the District Line have have been suspended.

2.30 pm: London Fire Brigade have also reached on the spot. They have two fire rescue units and around 50 firefighters at Parsons Green station, Reuters reported.

Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. (Reuters) Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. (Reuters)

2.25 pm: Police vehicles have lined the street near Parsons Green tube station. The British Police has asked people to avoid the area near Parsons Green. “Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police are in attendance along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service,” London’s police said in a statement.

Police vehicles line the street near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. (Reuters) Police vehicles line the street near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. (Reuters)

2.20 pm: Eyewitnesses told Reuters that flames engulfed one carriage and raced along a train on a west London route to Parsons Green, forcing passengers to trample others as they rushed for an exit.

2.00 pm: The BBC reports, quoting its London presenter Riz Lateef who was at the station, that people were left with injuries as they were trying to move away from the site. “There was panic as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion” “People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene. There was lots of panic.”

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

1.55 pm: Natasha Wills, Assistant Director of Operations at London ambulance Service said that they were called at 8.20 am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green Underground station.

