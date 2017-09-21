British police make sixth arrest in Parsons Green attack

London: Ambulances and police stand nearby after an incident on a tube train at Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, September 15, 2017. A reported explosion at the train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London’s morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. (Source: AP/PTI) London: Ambulances and police stand nearby after an incident on a tube train at Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, September 15, 2017. A reported explosion at the train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London’s morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. (Source: AP/PTI)

British police said on Thursday morning they had made a sixth arrest linked to Friday’s tube attack in Parsons Green, London, that injured 30 people.

The arrest of a 17-year-old man was made in Thornton Heath in South London, they said in a statement.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App