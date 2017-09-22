London subway bomb attack: Two of 6 arrested, freed without charge

Police search the back of a property in Thornton Heath, south London. (Source: AP) Police search the back of a property in Thornton Heath, south London. (Source: AP)

Two of the six men arrested over last week’s London subway bombing were released without charge, the British police have said. Four others remained in custody.

One of those released is a 21-year-old, originally from Syria, detained outside a fast-food restaurant in west London on Saturday, a day after the rush hour attack on a subway train. The other is a 48-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in Newport, Wales.

Thirty people were injured when a homemade bomb placed inside a bucket wrapped in a supermarket bag partly detonated on a train stopped at London’s Parsons Green station. The attack sparked a manhunt for the perpetrators and prompted officials to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.

The suspects still being held include an 18-year-old from Iraq detained at the English Channel port of Dover on Saturday. Two men aged 25 and 30 arrested in Newport earlier this week remained in custody, as did a 17-year-old detained early Thursday in south London.

None of the suspects has been charged, and their names haven’t been released.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App