London terror attacks: Residents offer to shelter those stranded, #sofaforlondon trends

Recent terror attacks in several parts of Europe have seen people reaching out to those in distress using social media. #RoomForManchester started trending on Twitter after the Manchester Arena suicide bombing as several people posted messages on Twitter, offering to shelter stranded concertgoers. Saturday’s terror attacks in London saw residents and business establishments coming forward to help those who were affected by it.

Using the hashtag #sofaforlondon on Twitter, several Londoners shared their address offering those stranded a place to spend the night. According to The Guardian, hotels and restaurants on the southern bank of Thames also provided people shelter and water.

Sofabed available if you are stranded due to this sad incident at London Bridge #SofaForLondon — Nadine Stares (@honeyisthatyou) June 4, 2017

Got sofabed if anyone is stuck, neasden — Jon Antoines Hanky (@remixmum) June 3, 2017

If you’re stuck in London, more than welcome to stay with me in Angel. Just DM me. #LondonBridge #londonattacks #Vauxhall #boroughmarket — Sonia Rosua-Clyne (@soniarosuaclyne) June 3, 2017

Sikh Gurdwara for help if your stranded in London after today’s attacks and need any help http://t.co/WTmPJxj73xpic.twitter.com/nVzcmfsWG3 — Sikh Youth UK (@SikhYouthUK_) June 3, 2017

#LondonBridge #LondonBridgeAttack victims, places to stay and taxi rides are being offered via #SofaForLondon. Be safe. #DoSomething — Roy Brent Jr (@RoyBrentJr) June 4, 2017

With public transport disrupted due to the ongoing police operations, free taxi rides were also offered. The move received praise from several corners. “As always, the good people of the UK rallying to help each other… exactly the opposite of what the terrorists want,” journalist Rachel McArthur wrote on Twitter.

As always, the good people of the UK rallying to help each other… exactly the opposite of what the terrorists want. #London#sofaforLondon — Rachel McArthur (@raychdigitalink) June 4, 2017

At least six people were killed and 30 others injured after a white van mowed down civilians late night on Saturday on London Bridge. The suspects drove the vehicle to the Borough Market, where they abandoned the van and began stabbing civilians with knives. Police confirmed that three suspects were gunned down by armed officers.

