Van ploughs into pedestrians on London Bridge; stabbing in nearby Borough Market

A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. ( Source: Twitter/@WillHeaven) A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. ( Source: Twitter/@WillHeaven)

The London police is dealing with an ‘incident’ on the London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses reported a van ploughing into pedestrians. The police rushed to the area but no further details were giving. A reporter from Reuters reported that she saw 10 police cars rushing towards the London Bridge. According to new reports, an eyewitness has reported a man entered an eatery in the Burrough Market and stabbed at least two people.

A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. The witness said the van hit five to six people. London’s transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police. A BBC reporter who was an eyewitness at the scene, said the van, which was travelling from the direction of central London, headed towards the south side of the river.

“We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update,” Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. The police said they are dealing with a “serious incident”, CNN reported. European security official says it is too soon to say whether incidents around London Bridge are militant attacks.

Indians are also speculated to be in the area as there is an India vs Pakistan match scheduled at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham on June 4. London Bridge has been closed down.

An eyewitness also described to CNN hearing what “sounded like” gunshots. The London Bridge and Borough stations have been closed down.

Busy at Elephant and Castle, two stops short of London Bridge on the Northern Line pic.twitter.com/SeS0cNv6ta — Ryan Hooper (@RyanJHooper) June 3, 2017

Horrific scene at London Bridge… bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/quDYWHRum3

— Ben Leo (@benleo89) June 3, 2017

This was scene as we left London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4h0PxP3xL0 — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The White House has been briefed on the incident.

In July 2016, a truck was used as a weapon in a terror attack in Nice when a 19 tonne cargo truck deliberately drove into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais. In May 2017, a suicide bomber blew up in an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 23 adults and children.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd