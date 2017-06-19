London mosque van collision LIVE updates: PM Theresa May calls it ‘terrible incident’, Jeremy Corbyn says he is ‘totally shocked’

Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

In what is suspected to be another “terrorist attack” in London, a van rammed into worshippers leaving Finsbury Park Mosque in London late Sunday night. According to a report by Reuters, several people were injured in the incident. The British police, in its statement, described the on-going situation in London as a “major incident” but has not yet called it as a “terrorist attack”. As per the police officials, cited by Reuters, the police received a call at around 12:20 am regarding the collision on Seven Sisters Road, which runs through the area around the mosque. They also said that several people are feared to be dead in the incident and they have arrested one suspect.

According to recent reports, PM Theresa May has been informed about the incident. Labour Party Leader in a statement, described himself as “totally shocked” about the on-going situation. Worshippers were hit by a van as they left a north London mosque, the Muslim Council of Britain said on Monday. “We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left Finsbury Park Mosque,” it said on Twitter.

“From the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside. … Everybody was shouting: ‘A van’s hit people, a van’s hit people’,” an eyewitness was quoted by BBC. “There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished. I didn’t see the attacker himself, although he seems to have been arrested, but I did see the van,” she further added. At lease three people were seriously injured near the mosque, another witness was quoted by BBC. A witness told Reuters that he saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance. Police and ambulances are in in attendance.

8:30 am Chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque, Mohammed Kozbar, offered his prayers to those who were injured in the incident. In a tweet, Kozbar said,

“Our thoughts and prayers with those who got injured and effected by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor.”

8:24 am: PM Theresa May described the situation near Finsbury Park mosque as a “terrible incident”. “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene,” she said.

8:22 am: Local people observe prayers at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19, 2017. Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London, leaving several casualties and one person was arrested. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

8:12 am: A look at prayers timings in Finsbury Park Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

8:08 am: Finsbury Park Mosque, recentl, after the disastrous fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, opened its doors to provide support for the victims. In a statement, the mosque officials said,

“Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower, West London today ( Wednesday 14th June), Finsbury Park Mosque is opening its doors to provide help and support for those who have been affected.

The Mosque will be collecting donation from today to help the families who have been effected by this tragedy and those who became homeless.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and the injured people and the families who have lost their love ones and their homes in this tragedy.”

Mosque statement on the London attack, use it along with the pic. ” Attacks on the people of London are attacks on us all

The Coordination Council of London Mosques condemns unequivocally the barbaric attacks in Westminster yesterday.”

While awaiting the outcome of the police inquiry, there can be little doubt that the attacks which has claimed many lives and injured people tells of the ugly face of extremism and violence, regardless of the motives behind them. It is a real mark of our capital that the public’s reaction has been calm and measured, in defiance of the probable wishes of the criminals behind this heinous act and we must all stand firmly against those who want to use this tragic incident to spread hate and fear within our society.

The Coordination Council of London Mosques wishes to praise the professionalism and quick reaction of the Police and emergency services as well as the bravery of those who intervened at the scene of the crime. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims of this callous attack, wishing the injured a full and speedy recovery.

8:07 am: Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn described himself as “totally shocked” after the incident outside London mosque. In a statement on Twitter, Corbyn said, “I’m totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight. I’vve been in touch with the mosques, police and Islington council regarding the incident. My thoughts are with those and the community affected by this awful event.” British PM Theresa May has been informed about the incident.

8:06 am: London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter described the incident as “major incident”. Without saying much, Khan said that emergency services are at the scene of the incident. “Emergency services are on the scene and investigating a major incident at Finsbury Park. Follow @Metpoliceuk and @Ldn_ambulance for details,” he said.

8:00 am: Eyewitnesses told BBC news that it looked as if the van was deliberately hitting the worshippers coming out of the mosque. “The gentleman went straight down this road, people were just conversing, talking, just doing what we’re doing. And he just came into all of us. There was a lot of people. We got told to move straight away. I was shocked, shocked, shocked. There were bodies around me. Thank God I just moved to the side, I just jumped. Everyone is hurt. Everyone is actually hurt,” an eyewitness told AP. Another eyewitness, Boubou Sougou, 23, was quoted by The Guardian, “It was not an accident, I saw everything. People were badly injured. The van driver tried to escape but people grabbed him. He did not say anything.”

7: 55 am: According to a witness cited by Sky News, there were at least three men in the van. He further said that two other people ran away from the van while one was arrest. Police officials have not given a confirmation on the number of people in the van.

7:50 am: Transport for London agency issued an advisory to seek a different route around if travelling near Seven Sisters Road. “A503 Seven Sisters Rd is now closed N/B at Hornsey Rd & S/B at Rock St due to an emergency services incident. Seek alternative route,” the agency said. Huge police operation is currently underway near the scene of the incident.

7:45 am: Two worshippers have died after the van collision outside a mosque in North London late night on Monday, according Sun Newspaper.

7: 43 am: According to Evening Standard newspaper has reported that at least one person was stabbed near the north London mosque late night on Sunday. According to the report, a man leapt out of the white van and stabbed a person.

Armed police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Armed police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

7:42 am: London Fire Brigade also issued a statement on Twitter that they have employed various ambulance crews at the scene of the incident. “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene. An advance trauma tream from Lodnon’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car.” They

7:40 am: London Fire Brigade on Twitter said that they are sending several resources at the spot of the incident. According to CNN, the Metropolitan police said that it is too early to call it a terrorist attack and the one person arrested is believed to be the driver of the van.

7:35 am: According to witnesses cited by Sky News, at least 10 people were hit by the white van outside the mosque. Meanwhile, according to report by MSNBC, New York Police Department said they will send officers to local mosques following the incident in London.

7:30 am Several police officials have gathered at the scene of the crime. According to reports, several casualties are feared in the incident. Police said they are investigating the scenes.

07:20 am: British police has described the accident as a “major incident” but have so far refrained from calling it a terrorist attack. They also said that one person has been arrested so far.

07:00 am: Muslim Council Board on Twitter said that several worshippers were run over outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in London.

6:50 am Since this is the Holy month of Ramazan, several people were gathered at the mosque to offer their prayers. Several people have been reportedly injured in the incident.

6:45 am Reports have come out that a van has rammed into several pedestrians outside a mosque in London.

