London mosque attack: ‘Sickening’ attempt to destroy the freedom of religion, says UK PM Theresa May

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in the attack after an unknown assailant ran his car into worshippers who were coming out of the mosque after offering prayers. At least one person has been killed and several others injured in the attack after an unknown assailant ran his car into worshippers who were coming out of the mosque after offering prayers.

Responding to the attack near a London mosque on Sunday night, British Prime Minister Theresa May described it as a “sickening” attempt to destroy the freedom of religion in the country. “Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed,” she said. May further added the attacker acted alone and was “bravely” detained by the public at the scene.

“[The terrorist attack was] the second this month and every bit as sickening as the ones before. It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives. This time, British muslims, as they left a mosque having broken their fast and prayed together at their sacred time of the year,” she said.

Talking to reporters outside 10 Downing Street, she said people have come together to condemn the act like they have done before. “Today we come together as we have done before to condemn this act and to state once again that hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed,” she said.

The driver of the van was detained by police and sent to the hospital for treatment after which he will be taken into custody. "At this early stage of this investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police, however, the investigation continues," the Metropolitan Police said.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, issued a statement after the attack and said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. I am grateful to our emergency services, who responded quickly and have been working on the scene throughout the night.”

