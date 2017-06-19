London mosque attack: A timeline of terror attacks in UK

Armed police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. (REUTERS/Neil Hall) Armed police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

In what is what is being investigated as a “potential terror attack”, a van ploughed into worshippers late Sunday night outside the Finsbury Park Mosque in north London. At least one person was dead and several others injured in the incident. A report in the Evening Standard claimed that a man jumped out of the van and stabbed at least one person, an incident not confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident draws parallels from the recent terror attacks in London. Earlier this month, a van ploughed into pedestrians on the London Bridge before its occupants jumped out and went on a rampage stabbing pedestrians.

Here is a timeline of the terror attacks in the United Kingdom in 2017:

London Bridge (June 4, 2017):

People lay flowers after a vigil for victims of Saturday’s attack in London Bridge, at Potter’s Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) People lay flowers after a vigil for victims of Saturday’s attack in London Bridge, at Potter’s Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

On a Monday night, a white van swerved and cannoned into a crowd of passersby atop the London Bridge. The vehicle then sped to London’s Borough area where the three men travelling in the vehicle leapt out and started stabbing people with knives. A total of seven people lost their lives while 48 were wounded.

Eyewitness accounts from the London Bridge described how the van deliberately targeted pedestrians before stopping at a traffic light. One of the attackers later entered an eatery and slashed the throat of a waitress. The attackers were shortly gunned down by armed police personnel. The London Police had called the episode an act of terror.

British PM Theresa May had called for a government emergency response committee meeting to deal with the situation, after which the events on the London Bridge as well as the stabbing in Borough Market area were labelled acts of terror. A stabbing incident at Vauxhall was treated as a separate incident and was not termed related to terrorism or the London Bridge attack.

Following the attack, 12 people were arrested from the Barking area of East London. In a statement outside 10, Downing Street, May had said that there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. She also said that UK’s counter-terror policy would be reviewed soon.

Manchester Arena concert bombing (May 22, 2017):

A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

During US pop-star Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena in northwest England, a bomb explosion went off at 10.30 pm killing 22 people and hurting 119. The explosion, which happened outside the main arena, caused a commotion amongst people leaving the place, as well as inside the venue.

Manchester police named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the bomber. Police believe that the Abedi did not act along, possibly collaborating with a terrorist network. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn suspended their respective election campaigns in the wake of the attack. May had called the incident “appalling”.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have seen nuts and bolts close to the blast site, identical to shrapnel used in bombs to aggravate the potency of blasts.

A total of 14 people were arrested in the attack, out of which 12 remained in police custody. Abedi’s brother and father were also detained by special forces in Libyan capital Tripoli. Abedi’s father Ramadan had taken refuge in Britain following the rise of Gaddafi’s regime in his native country some years ago, before going back to Libya.

Westminster attack (March 22, 2017):

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In an attack similar to the London Bridge attack, one Khalid Masood rammed a car he had rented into pedestrians on the busy Westminster Bridge. He then tried to forcefully enter the British Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer. He was later shot down by a police officer. Five people had died in the incident, including Masood and the police official. Almost 40 people were wounded in the attack, some of them reported as ‘catastrophic injuries’.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have seen the attacker rush towards the parliament brandishing a knife after jumping out from his car.

The 52-year-old had a clear interest in jihad, reflecting the style of Islamic State, the Scotland Yard was quoted by The Guardian as saying. The police, however, denied finding evidence of Masood having mentioned to anyone his intention of carrying out the attack.

