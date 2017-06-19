London mosque attack: British PM Theresa May says incident being treated as potential terror attack

Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said the police have confirmed that the incident of a van ramming into worshippers leaving Finsbury Park mosque in London late Sunday night is being treated as a potential terror attack. May also said an emergency response meeting will be held in the evening on Monday.

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in the attack after an unknown assailant ran his car into worshippers who were coming out of the mosque after offering prayers.

Meanwhile, the driver of the van was detained by police and sent to hospital for treatment after which he will be taken into custody. “At this early stage of this investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police, however, the investigation continues,” the Metropolitan Police said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd