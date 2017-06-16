UK police arrest suspected knifeman near parliament

Carriage Gates are seen at the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack in Westminster, London, Britain. (Source: Reuters) Carriage Gates are seen at the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack in Westminster, London, Britain. (Source: Reuters)

A man on suspicion of having a knife has been arrested after running towards one of the gates of the Westminster Parliament, said London police. “The man – aged in his 30s – was arrested,” police said. According to a witness, the man ran towards one of the gates to Parliament where a militant killed a policeman less than three months ago.

According to a Reuters reporter, the gates to the Parliament were closed and patrolling was underway as usual inside the perimeter. Parliament said that it was aware of the incident.

Earlier in March, Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a policeman to death in the grounds of parliament. Britain has been reeling in the aftermath of a suicide bombing in Manchester and a deadly attack on London Bridge before last Thursday’s election.

The recent series of attacks were the deadliest in Britain since four British Islamist suicide bombers killed 52 people on the London transport system in July 2005.

With inputs from Reuters

