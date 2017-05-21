London: Man jailed for rape eight years after committing crime

A man, who raped a teenage girl and fled to Pakistan, has been jailed for nearly 10 years after he was caught while trying to slip back into the UK eight years after committing the crime. Amar Mehraj, 29, was one of four men who gang raped a 17 -year-old girl while she was unconscious in July 2009 in Oldbury, West Midlands, the BBC reported. He then fled to Pakistan. He was arrested at Birmingham Airport last November while trying to return back to the UK.

Mehraj was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, having admitted his role in the attack at an earlier hearing, it said. Police said he had been jailed for nine years and nine months. Three other men were jailed in 2010.

Det Con Mark Timmins of West Midlands Police said: “This was a sickening crime against a vulnerable young girl, who was plied with alcohol and drugs before being sexually abused.

“Protecting young people from harm is a priority for West Midlands Police and partner agencies and we take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously.

“This case just goes to show that we will never give up on bringing offenders to justice.”

