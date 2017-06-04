London incident being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”: Theresa May

“This is a fast moving investigation,” May said. “I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events.” “This is a fast moving investigation,” May said. “I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events.”

In the second terrorist attack in fifteen days, a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday night leaving at least one dead. Simultaneously, eyewitnesses in Borough Market, close to the London Bridge, reported stabbings in a restaurant in the market. A man entered the restaurant with a huge knife and stabbed a waitress in the neck. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that the incident in London was being treated as a potential act of terrorism. “Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” May said just over four days before voting is due to begin in a June 8 national election.

