London fire: Questions need to be answered over safety of towers, says Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan. (File Photo) London Mayor Sadiq Khan. (File Photo)

Following Wednesday’s fire in London’s Grenfell Tower, Mayor Sadiq Khan said that “questions will need to be answered” over the safety of towers, news agency Reuters reported. “These questions are really important questions that need to be answered,” Khan was quoted as saying.

“Across London we have many, many tower blocks and what we can’t have is a situation where people’s safety is put at risk because of bad advice being given or if it is the case, as has been alleged, of tower blocks not being properly serviced or maintained,” he added.

According to Reuters, some residents of Grenfell Towers reportedly said they were advised to stay in their flats in the event of a fire. The block’s residents association meanwhile reportedly had previously warned it was worried about the risk of a serious fire.

Early on Wednesday morning, Grenfell Tower, a 27-story residential tower in London, was being evacuated as a massive fire engulfed the building. Police, fire and ambulance crews were deployed near the area. London Fire Brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters were trying to douse the flames. London Metropolitan Police, in a statement said, “A number of people are being treated for a range of injuries.” Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said, “This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.” The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd