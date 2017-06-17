London fire: Protesters call Theresa May ‘coward’ as she promises aid to victims

Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Two days after at least 30 people died in the devastating fire tragedy at Grenfell Tower, West London, British Prime Minister Theresa May met with the survivors in a private meeting to promise a series of aid measures, which included $6.4 million for emergency costs and aiding in finding homes in nearby locations within three weeks, Bloomberg reported. According to the report, May’s attempt to reduce protests against her administration after the tragic fire accident met in vain, as she was greeted by angry crowds shouting “coward” after the meeting with the survivors.

Police were forced to intervene and hold back the crowd as May left the premises. Bloomberg reported that around 100 also people gathered outside the council building at Kensington to demand “justice”. Demonstrators were also seen marching outside Parliament chanting, “May must go”.

Protesters have accused that authorities are suppressing the total death toll in the case, according to Bloomberg. The people are also unhappy with May’s reaction after the fire. The British PM was pictured speaking to emergency workers after the fire, but was kept away from general public citing security concerns. She also suggested she did not want to distract the police and other authorities from their work that’s why she stayed away from the site, according to report by Bloomberg. On the other hand, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose party recently ran a promising campaign against May’s Conservatives leading to her party losing the majority, was seen visiting and hugging tearful relatives of victims near the burnt building after the fire, the report said.

