London fire: Latest videos, pics as Grenfell Tower goes up in flames

A 27-story residential tower – Grenfell Tower – in London was being evacuated early on Wednesday morning as a massive fire engulfed the building. Police, fire and ambulance crews have been deployed near the area as rescue work has started taking place. London Fire Brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters were trying to douse the flames. London Metropolitan Police, in a statement said, “a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries.” Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said, “This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.” The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor on Twitter declared the fire a ‘major incident.’ Streets around the towers have been sealed off and the evacuations are taking place on a full swing.

Scores of passersby took to social media to post videos of the building being engulfed by flames. They also said that they could hear residents screaming for help from their windows.

There is still no clarity on whether anyone has lost their life in the tragedy. There is also no detail on exactly how many people are trapped in the towers. London Fire Brigade is however, using their Twitter ID to inform people about the rescue operations. Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.” Read latest updates on London fire, 200 firefighters on the spot here

Here are some of the latest videos and pictures from the London fire site:

Grenfell Tower in London has been burning for more than three hours. The fire stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo) Grenfell Tower in London has been burning for more than three hours. The fire stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo)

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain. REUTERS Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain. REUTERS

People being treated for injuries as residents continue to be evacuated. REUTERS People being treated for injuries as residents continue to be evacuated. REUTERS

Around 200 firefighters deployed to tackle a blaze at a building in North Kensington, West London. Live updates here http://t.co/ValU2XTdEh pic.twitter.com/Ll3oPXucaA — CNN International (@cnni) June 14, 2017

Fire has now totally consumed #GrenfellTower. @LondonFire doing absolutely heroic work in very tough circumstances. pic.twitter.com/TeL2MJeHH0 — Tim Downie (@TimDownie1) June 14, 2017

Neighbours shouting to a man still visible in a window at Grenfell Tower pic.twitter.com/oUh7HgD08i — Alice Ross (@aliceross_) June 14, 2017

Massive Fire: Residents trapped & jumping from a tower block, as fire sweeps the building, Granfell house, Lancaster estate#LondonFire pic.twitter.com/LKTpSS7AK4 — Ali Arif (@i_aliarif) June 14, 2017

