Grenfell tower fire started in fridge freezer, say London Police

London police, investigating the cause of the fire at Grenfell Tower in which 79 people are believed to be dead, say that the blaze first started in a fridge freezer. The police authorities further added that the model of fridge freezer FF175BP was not subject to a recall and the manufacturer is doing further tests.

According to the police, the insulation and tiles recovered from the 24-storey building have also failed fire safety tests. Manslaughter charge is among the offences that will be considered in the Grenfell Tower investigation, the police said.

“Officers have seized documents in the investigation into the fire. What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety test, said Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack on Friday.

The residential building in north Kensington caught fire in the early hours of June 13, trapping hundreds of people inside.

According to the Associated Press, “Eleven buildings have now been identified as having combustible cladding such as that used on the Grenfell Tower. The cladding is being studied amid fears that the panels fueled the fire in the 24-story building that was engulfed in less than an hour. Buildings in London, Manchester and Plymouth are among those where problem cladding has been identified. Fears about cladding is not limited to apartment buildings, and at least one hotel chain is calling in experts to make certain it meets safety regulations. Premier Inn said Friday it had “concerns” about the material on some of its buildings, though it is different to the type used on Grenfell.”

