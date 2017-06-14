London fire: Massive flames engulf 27-storey tower, 200 firefighters at the spot

London fire: Fire is from the second floor of the building to the top floor. (Source: London Fire Brigade/Twitter) London fire: Fire is from the second floor of the building to the top floor. (Source: London Fire Brigade/Twitter)

A fire broke out in a 27-storey tower in London on Wednesday morning with reports that residents are trapped inside their homes, reported The Guardian. The fire accident took place in Latimer Road’s Grenfell Tower located in White City district. London Fire Brigade said on Twitter that 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters were trying to douse the fire at Lancaster West Estate tower block. Metropolitan Police has asked people to stay away from the area for now.

More details awaited.

